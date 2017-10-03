Seaton, Williams duo in squad for Riyadh friendly

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Forward Michael Seaton has returned to the Jamaica set-up for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 20-man squad for next weekend’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.
The 21-year-old, who plies his trade in Israel with Division Two side Maccabi Ahi Nazareth, made his debut in 2013 but has not suited up in national colours since turning out against Korea Republic in Seoul.
“I am very excited. I have worked very hard and to be back in the national team is a dream come true for me,” said Seaton, who has represented a plethora of clubs in his short career.
“I have ensured to stay focused and my hard work in Israel has certainly paid off. I vow to keep up the intensity and have no distractions. It is a tough game against Saudi Arabia but we can get a good result once we play together.”
He will be joined by free-scoring United Soccer League-based Romario Williams who has netted 15 goals already this season for Charleston Battery.
The 23-year-old was in decent form during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring the winner in the quarter-final against Canada as one of two goals in the tournament.
Namesake Devon Williams, who played his first international in seven years against Canada last month, has also retained his place in midfield.
Seaton and the Williams duo are three of 10 overseas-based players named in the squad by head coach Theodore Whitmore.
SQUAD – Dwayne Miller, Damion Hyatt, Michael Seaton, Ricardo Morris, Ewan Grandison, Ladale Richie, Alex Marshall, Oniel Fisher, Damion Lowe, Romario Williams, Jermaine Taylor, Je-Vaughn Watson, Shaun Francis, Kemar Lawrence, Marvin Morgan, Jamiel Hardware, Devon Williams, Fabian Reid, Rosario Harriott and Chevone Marsh.
Rahim, Oudit voted overall best lifters
Vijai Rahim and Lisa Oudit were voted best lifters Sunday when the Fitness Express RAW Nationals held by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation took place at the St Stanislaus College auditorium, Brickdam.
Lewis, Joseph shine in ODI rankings despite Windies slump
LONDON, CMC – The West Indies pair of Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph have both made huge strides in the latest International Cricket Council One-Day International rankings, following career-best performances in the just concluded five-match series against England.
South Africa race to emphatic defeat of Bangladesh
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj ran through the Bangladesh batting order to lead South Africa to an emphatic 333-run victory in the first test as the visitors capitulated meekly on the final morning yesterday.
Archer named Sussex Player-of-the-Year
LONDON, , CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has been rewarded for an outstanding season by being named Sussex’s Player-of-the-Year.
Blame it on Argentina when tired teams head north in November
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – The inclusion of Argentina into southern hemisphere rugby competition has left Australia, New Zealand and South Africa stretched when they go on their end of year tours to Europe, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said yesterday.