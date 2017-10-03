Seaton, Williams duo in squad for Riyadh friendly

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Forward Michael Seaton has returned to the Jamaica set-up for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 20-man squad for next weekend’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

The 21-year-old, who plies his trade in Israel with Division Two side Maccabi Ahi Nazareth, made his debut in 2013 but has not suited up in national colours since turning out against Korea Republic in Seoul.

“I am very excited. I have worked very hard and to be back in the national team is a dream come true for me,” said Seaton, who has represented a plethora of clubs in his short career.

“I have ensured to stay focused and my hard work in Israel has certainly paid off. I vow to keep up the intensity and have no distractions. It is a tough game against Saudi Arabia but we can get a good result once we play together.”

He will be joined by free-scoring United Soccer League-based Romario Williams who has netted 15 goals already this season for Charleston Battery.

The 23-year-old was in decent form during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring the winner in the quarter-final against Canada as one of two goals in the tournament.

Namesake Devon Williams, who played his first international in seven years against Canada last month, has also retained his place in midfield.

Seaton and the Williams duo are three of 10 overseas-based players named in the squad by head coach Theodore Whitmore.

SQUAD – Dwayne Miller, Damion Hyatt, Michael Seaton, Ricardo Morris, Ewan Grandison, Ladale Richie, Alex Marshall, Oniel Fisher, Damion Lowe, Romario Williams, Jermaine Taylor, Je-Vaughn Watson, Shaun Francis, Kemar Lawrence, Marvin Morgan, Jamiel Hardware, Devon Williams, Fabian Reid, Rosario Harriott and Chevone Marsh.