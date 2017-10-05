Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader

The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.
In the opening fixture at 17:00hrs, Bourda unit Georgetown Football Club (GFC) will match skills with Linden unit Silver Shattas, while at 19:00hrs, Milerock will lock horns with giants Western Tigers.
The final fixture of the card will pit Winners Connection against fellow Linden giant Eagles FC from 21:00hrs.
Meanwhile, the quarterfinal stage will start on Sunday October 8th at the Victoria Community ground, with a doubleheader. Winner of the tournament will receive $500,000 and the Minister of Citizenship Trophy.
On the other hand, the runners-up will pocket $250,000 and the Busta Trophy, while the third place finisher will collect $150,000 and the John Fernandes accolade.
The fourth place finisher will walk away with $100,000 and the Cummings Electrical Trophy
Cricket brings everyone together
The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships
By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League
With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
Improved Sri Lanka confident of positive results against Windies
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – An upbeat Sri Lanka Women left here Tuesday for the Caribbean confident of springing a surprise on West Indies Women, in the limited overs series starting next Wednesday in Trinidad.