Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader

The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.

In the opening fixture at 17:00hrs, Bourda unit Georgetown Football Club (GFC) will match skills with Linden unit Silver Shattas, while at 19:00hrs, Milerock will lock horns with giants Western Tigers.

The final fixture of the card will pit Winners Connection against fellow Linden giant Eagles FC from 21:00hrs.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinal stage will start on Sunday October 8th at the Victoria Community ground, with a doubleheader. Winner of the tournament will receive $500,000 and the Minister of Citizenship Trophy.

On the other hand, the runners-up will pocket $250,000 and the Busta Trophy, while the third place finisher will collect $150,000 and the John Fernandes accolade.

The fourth place finisher will walk away with $100,000 and the Cummings Electrical Trophy