Sports

Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup

By Comments

Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.

The team will be led by star striker and prolific scorer Aroydy Brandford who spearheaded Guyana’s efforts at the Pan American Junior Hockey Championships in Canada last year where the men’s team finished in seventh position.

Aroydy Branford (centre) of Hikers in the process of initiating an attack while being watched by Peter DeGroot (right) and Steven Xavier (left) of GCC during their team’s fixture at the National Gymnasium.

Also included in the team are Aderemi Simon, Robert France and Jamarj Assanah while Devin Munroe could consider himself unlucky in not making the final 12 and has been named as the lone standby.

The Indoor Pan American Cup tournament will see a number of strong teams competing including powerhouses Argentina, Canada and Mexico, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago (men) and Argentina, Canada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and the USA in the women’s division.

The winners of the men and women’s tournaments will qualify for the 2018 Indoor World Cup.   After about two months of training the final team has been selected and for the next two weeks the team will continue training in preparation for the indoor tournament.

Guyana Men’s team: – Jamarj Assanah, Aroydy Branford, Rayon Branford, Hilton Chester, Anthony Cole (Goalkeeper), Marvin Dannett, Jason DeSantos, Robert France, Kareem McKenzie, Medroy Scotland (Goalkeeper), Aderemi Simon, Andrew Stewart.

Standby player: Devin Munroe.

Comments  
More in Sports

Cricket brings everyone together

The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.

By ,

GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships

By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.

GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League

With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.

Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader

The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.

Improved Sri Lanka confident of positive results against Windies

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka,  CMC – An upbeat Sri Lanka Women left here Tuesday for the Caribbean confident of springing a surprise on West Indies Women, in the limited overs series starting next Wednesday in Trinidad.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×