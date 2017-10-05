Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup

Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
The team will be led by star striker and prolific scorer Aroydy Brandford who spearheaded Guyana’s efforts at the Pan American Junior Hockey Championships in Canada last year where the men’s team finished in seventh position.
Also included in the team are Aderemi Simon, Robert France and Jamarj Assanah while Devin Munroe could consider himself unlucky in not making the final 12 and has been named as the lone standby.
The Indoor Pan American Cup tournament will see a number of strong teams competing including powerhouses Argentina, Canada and Mexico, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago (men) and Argentina, Canada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and the USA in the women’s division.
The winners of the men and women’s tournaments will qualify for the 2018 Indoor World Cup. After about two months of training the final team has been selected and for the next two weeks the team will continue training in preparation for the indoor tournament.
Guyana Men’s team: – Jamarj Assanah, Aroydy Branford, Rayon Branford, Hilton Chester, Anthony Cole (Goalkeeper), Marvin Dannett, Jason DeSantos, Robert France, Kareem McKenzie, Medroy Scotland (Goalkeeper), Aderemi Simon, Andrew Stewart.
Standby player: Devin Munroe.
