Ramdhani loses in quarter-finals but now ranked number four in South America

Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani yesterday lost her quarter-final singles match at the second South American Youth Games at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico, in Santiago, Chile but is now the fourth ranked badminton youth player in South America.
Ramdhani had beaten Suriname’s Erisa Bleau 21-4, 21-9 but lost to Peru’s Micaela Flores Vasquez 9-21, 16-21 in her group matches.
She reached the quarter finals by defeating Chile’s Mickaela Skaric Hott 21-7, 21-14 in her third group match but lost yesterday to Brazil’s Sania Valeria Passos Lima 8-21, 4-21.
Incidentally, Passos Lima is now the number one ranked female youth badminton player in South America. She is followed by Fernanda Saponara Rivva of Peru, Micaela Flores Vasquez also of Peru and Venezuela’s Tiffany Sanchez Lamas, who is joint four ranked with Ramdhani…..
