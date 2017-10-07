Sports Tourism has potential to develop the country

By Noelle Smith
Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton said yesterday that Sports Tourism has the potential to contribute to the economic, cultural and social and infrastructural development of the country.
He made the remarks at the second Sports Tourism Planning Session
held by the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters at Liliandaal yesterday.
According to Dr. Norton, the vision of the ministry is get athletes, officials and supporters to come to Guyana not only to compete, but also to experience the rich culture and tourism of the country…..
Ramdhani loses in quarter-finals but now ranked number four in South America
Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani yesterday lost her quarter-final singles match at the second South American Youth Games at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico, in Santiago, Chile but is now the fourth ranked badminton youth player in South America.
Law wants leniency in selection for “committed” Gayle
LONDON, CMC – Head coach Stuart Law has described superstar opener Chris Gayle as a player “committed to the cause” and believes his stellar record for West Indies should count towards “leniency” in his selection.
Imlach, Hetmyer stroke day one centuries
Wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach yesterday stroked a century, his second of the league for West Demerara who ended day one on 284 – 7 against Lower Corentyne in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise League tournament at the Young Warriors ground.
Selectors keeping an eye out for quicks
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The search will be on for young fast bowlers when the Regional four-day season bowls off later this month.
Pollard leads star-studded T&T side for hurricane relief match
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A star-studded Trinidad and Tobago squad has been named to face a Darren Sammy-led Regional Invitational XI for next week’s hurricane relief celebrity charity match here.