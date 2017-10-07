Sports Tourism has potential to develop the country

By Noelle Smith

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton said yesterday that Sports Tourism has the potential to contribute to the economic, cultural and social and infrastructural development of the country.

He made the remarks at the second Sports Tourism Planning Session

held by the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters at Liliandaal yesterday.

According to Dr. Norton, the vision of the ministry is get athletes, officials and supporters to come to Guyana not only to compete, but also to experience the rich culture and tourism of the country…..