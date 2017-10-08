Defending champs St Angela’s suffer shock defeat to Sophia

Sophia needled two-time defending champion St. Angela’s 1-0 when the seventh annual Petra Organization coordinated, Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools football tournament continued yesterday.
It was the first defeat in two years for the Thomas Street unit.
David Weeks found the back of the net in the 12th minute at the Thirst Park ground for the game winner.
Meanwhile, Plaisance, West Ruimveldt, St. Pius, Marian Academy, Parfait Harmony and Stella Maris all secured lopsided victories…..
Skeete grabs surprise gold in 400m, Phillips, King cop 100m silver medals
Guyana’s Deshana Ashanti Skeete produced a stirring 400m run to give this country its first gold medal of the second South American Youth Games yesterday in Santiago, Chile, while Jermaine King and Kenisha Phillips added to the lustre with silver medal performances.
Wu replaces Executive Committee with Executive Bureau
Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), has officially been appointed International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Bureau Member following a decision by the president of AIBA Dr Ching Kuo Wu to disband the Executive Committee.
Adams snaps up his sixth ‘five for’
Essequibo ended day one of their Guyana Cricket Board/Franchise League three–day competition against East Bank on 6 – 0 after two overs of seam when bad light stopped play, trailing East Bank by 283 runs at the Tuschen Sports club ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Connell, Selman in squad to face Sri Lankans
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – New-ball bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have been passed fit and included in a 13-member West Indies Women’s squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-match One-Day International series which bowls off next week.
West Berbice defeat Georgetown
West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets inside two days at the Bush Lot ground in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise league.