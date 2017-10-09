Silver Shattas edge GFC to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarter-finals

Silver Shattas overcame Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 2-1 to earn a quarterfinal berth when the annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament continued on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.

And Silver Shattas coach Mark ‘Animal’ Richards was enthusiastic over the victory.

“We have not played after a long time since April, but I am pleased with the performance. We should have won by more goals because we had many opportunities but we are shaking off our rust,” he said adding that although several of his key players were not available for the clash, the fringe players stepped up and proved their worth in what was a tough match.

The contest got off to the worst possible start for the Linden unit as Alberto Basarta opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Basarta pounced on a defensive effort, before racing into the penalty box and finishing past the custodian. ….