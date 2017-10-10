Fullbore captain Persaud takes early lead after day one of WIFBSC 150th anniversary tournament

Guyana’s fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud took an early lead in the 2017 West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council championships which got underway yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

Persaud defied the hot conditions to end with a first day aggregate of 134 and 14 V bulls after competition in the 300, 500 and 900-yard ranges.

In close pursuit of Persaud is England’s Nigel David Stangroom with an aggregate of 133 and 10 Vs while the evergreen and always dangerous Lennox Braithwaite of Guyana lies in third position with an aggregate of 132 and 13 V bulls. While Persaud and Braithwaite were expected to produce good performances the surprise package from a Guyana standpoint yesterday as the performance of Sherwin Felicien who ended the first day aggregate in sixth position with 128 and 11 v-bulls…..