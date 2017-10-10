Fullbore captain Persaud takes early lead after day one of WIFBSC 150th anniversary tournament

Guyana’s fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud took an early lead in the 2017 West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council championships which got underway yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Persaud defied the hot conditions to end with a first day aggregate of 134 and 14 V bulls after competition in the 300, 500 and 900-yard ranges.
In close pursuit of Persaud is England’s Nigel David Stangroom with an aggregate of 133 and 10 Vs while the evergreen and always dangerous Lennox Braithwaite of Guyana lies in third position with an aggregate of 132 and 13 V bulls. While Persaud and Braithwaite were expected to produce good performances the surprise package from a Guyana standpoint yesterday as the performance of Sherwin Felicien who ended the first day aggregate in sixth position with 128 and 11 v-bulls…..
West wants fringe players to cash in during SL tour
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, CMC – Head coach Graeme West has urged his players to make the most of the opportunity by getting among the runs and wickets, as West Indies A chase a series win in the upcoming three-match four-day “Test” rubber against touring Sri Lanka A.
Racism turned me away from backing Australia teams- Khawaja
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Test batsman Usman Khawaja has said being racially vilified when he was growing up in Sydney led him to support other countries rather than back Australian sports teams.
Taylor half-century fails to gloss over batting worries
TORUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor stroked a half-century in Sunday’s practice match against Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s but West Indies Women’s batting remained a concern heading into the One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women starting tomorrow.
Stephens, Parasram lead Sophia past GYO
A century from Glenford Stephens and a watchful knock of 45 from Mario Parasram enabled Sophia to defeat Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 142 runs in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society second-division competition at the GYO ground Saturday.
Foster up in arms over the legitimacy of BCB elections
`They just do whatever the feel like which they have been doing in Guyana’s cricket’ -Foster Following the circumstance under which Dhierandranauth Somwaru was elected president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster who was set to contest the presidency has expressed his frustration at how things unfolded.