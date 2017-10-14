Third T20 between India and Australia called off

(Reuters) – The three-match Twenty20 international series between India and Australia ended 1-1 after the final match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to a wet outfield in Hyderabad yesterday.
The match officials made multiple inspections of the playing surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium before deciding the outfield was not fit for any play.
India won the rain-truncated first match in Ranchi by nine wickets, while Australia squared the series with an eight-wicket victory in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The hosts won the five-match one-day international series 4-1.
Hockey teams eye 2018 World Cup spots
By Noelle Smith With the Indoor Pan American Cup hockey tournament set to bully off on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall, Canada’s national hockey teams plan not only to defend the titles they won in 2014 in Uruguay but also to secure spots for the 2018 World Cup since the male and female team winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup.
Windies included in innovative ICC Test league
DUBAI, CMC – Fears West Indies would be relegated into a second tier of Test cricket were yesterday allayed when the former World champions were included in a nine-team Test League scheduled to begin in 2019.
Roach warns Windies not to take Zimbabwe lightly
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Seamer Kemar Roach has warned West Indies against complacency as they prepare for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting here in eight days.
Back Circle humbles Leopold St. in top-of-the-table clash
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Gold is Money and Albouystown-A sealed their berths to the quarterfinals when the final group round in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championships ended Thursday at the .
Boxing meeting to go ahead without AIBA’s Executive Director
Today’s proposed meeting with regional boxing administrators and representatives from the American Boxing Confederation at the National Resource Centre will go ahead as planned although William Louis-Marie, AIBA’s Executive Director will not be present.