Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes

Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. George Norton is hoping to build an interpersonal relationship with the nation’s athletes.

Dr. Norton made the disclosure Friday in the boardroom of the Department of Culture on Main Street during a courtesy call by Guyana’s contingent of athletes, who represented the country at the second South America Youth games in Santiago, Chile recently.

According to Dr. Norton, Guyana was proud of the achievements of the athletes adding that his ministry will commit to doing all that it can to support the team and other athletes in their future endeavours.

“The Ministry would ….