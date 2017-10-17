John victorious in Ounce of Gold road race

Add an ounce of Guyana’s world famous gold to Jamal John’s collection of awards.
The season’s most successful wheelsman showed once again on Sunday why he is atop the leaderboard on the local circuit by winning the Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold road race.
In the sixth edition of the grueling 80-mile race which was staged from Homestretch Avenue to Dora and back, John took the spoils in three hours, 13 minutes and six seconds.
The tireless 20-year-old national rider bested his ….
