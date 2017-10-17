The Region is not anti-Wu says GBA’s Ninvalle

The meeting of Caribbean Boxing Presidents held here last Saturday at the National Resource Centre was a huge success that ended with cemented CARICOM unity.
According to Chairman of the meeting, Steve Ninvalle, there were unanimous agreements on all matters discussed and the Region now speaks with a louder unified voice.
Eight countries were represented at the meeting which was called to discuss the present crisis affecting the amateur sports’ governing body, AIBA and the way forward.
AIBA’s President Dr. Ching-Kuo Wu of Taiwan and an Interim Management Committee (IMC) established in July are ….
Mixed day for Guyana as indoor hockey tournament commences
Guyana defeated Barbados 5-4 in the Men’s division, to cap off a mixed day, following losses to Uruguay and Argentina in Women’s section, when the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup commenced yesterday.
Bishoo leads Windies demolition of Zimbabwe “A”
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC — West Indies bowlers, led by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, got a flattering boost of confidence in their three-day, tour match against Zimbabwe “A” yesterday.
John victorious in Ounce of Gold road race
Add an ounce of Guyana’s world famous gold to Jamal John’s collection of awards.
Joseph, Gordon perform creditably at World Masters cycling c/ships
After performing creditably at the recent International Cycling Union (UCI) World Masters Cycling championships in California, United States of America, Guyana’s two-man team of Jolyon Joseph and Aubrey Gordon performed is calling for financial assistance to assist them in their quest to bring honour and glory to the land of their birth.
GPF, Camptown and Beacons score contrasting wins as Premier League commences
The Guyana Police Force (GPF), Camptown and Beacons secured contrasting wins, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), 2017/2018 Premier League commenced on Sunday.