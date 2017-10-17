The Region is not anti-Wu says GBA’s Ninvalle

The meeting of Caribbean Boxing Presidents held here last Saturday at the National Resource Centre was a huge success that ended with cemented CARICOM unity.

According to Chairman of the meeting, Steve Ninvalle, there were unanimous agreements on all matters discussed and the Region now speaks with a louder unified voice.

Eight countries were represented at the meeting which was called to discuss the present crisis affecting the amateur sports’ governing body, AIBA and the way forward.

AIBA’s President Dr. Ching-Kuo Wu of Taiwan and an Interim Management Committee (IMC) established in July are ….