Men go down 0-4 to Trinidad, winless streak continues for women

It was a disappointing day for team Guyana as the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
With the teams all playing for the chance of going to the 2018 World Cup, the atmosphere was full of excitement as the local ladies attempted to recover from the double defeat they suffered on the opening day at the hands of Uruguay and Argentina.
However, it was not to be as the local women were unable to get past the defending champs Canada, whose watertight defense proved difficult to penetrate and they tumbled to a 0-2 defeat.
Michelle Weber and Kathleen Leahy….
Floodlights win Jai Hind CC fundraiser softball tournament
Floodlight Masters Sunday warmed up for the upcoming seventh annual Guyana Softball Cup tournament by winning Sunday’s four-team Jai Hind Cricket Club fund-raising softball tournament in Berbice.
Powell, Kyle Hope star in Windies final dress rehearsal
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope got into gear with half-centuries, as West Indies had to settle for a draw with Zimbabwe “A” in their three-day, tour match yesterday.
Gold is Money, Future Stars to clash in Futsal final
Gold is Money will oppose Future Stars in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship grand finale today following semi-final wins over Sparta Boss and Back Circle respectively on Monday.
Europe leads Santos past Northern Rangers
Santos hammered Northern Rangers 3-0, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), 2017/2018 Premier League continued on Monday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Cooper returns to Windies Women’s line-up
ST JOHNS, Antigua, CMC – Britney Cooper is set to make her return to the international stage when West Indies Women face Sri Lanka Women in three Twenty20 Internationals this week here.