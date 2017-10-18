Men go down 0-4 to Trinidad, winless streak continues for women

It was a disappointing day for team Guyana as the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

With the teams all playing for the chance of going to the 2018 World Cup, the atmosphere was full of excitement as the local ladies attempted to recover from the double defeat they suffered on the opening day at the hands of Uruguay and Argentina.

However, it was not to be as the local women were unable to get past the defending champs Canada, whose watertight defense proved difficult to penetrate and they tumbled to a 0-2 defeat.

Michelle Weber and Kathleen Leahy….