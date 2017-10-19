AAG to subsidize airfares to attract top runners for South American marathon

In an effort to attract the cream of South America’s road runners and raise the bar of the local leg of the SA 10k billed for November 5, the AAG will team up with COPA Airlines to subsidize ticket costs for some standout athletes.
These and other details were disclosed yesterday during the formal launch of the fixture at the AAG’s headquarters in Alberttown.
Said President of the association, Aubrey Hutson, “All of the South American countries are invited once again. Who will come we don’t know as yet but we are pursuing a relationship with COPA to get them here at a reduced cost.”….
Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win
Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Warner brings out the old ‘Bull’ to ignite the Ashes
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Age and fatherhood may have mellowed David Warner, but nothing coaxes the old ‘Bull’ out of the Australia vice-captain like a home Ashes series.
Bangladesh trials a good test for hot Ashes, says Handscomb
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia middle order batsman Peter Handscomb says his fighting innings in the nausea-inducing humidity of Bangladesh last month should put him in good stead for the blazing heat of an Ashes summer.
Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe: Brathwaite
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite has warned the two-Test series against Zimbabwe will not be a straightforward one, and has urged his teammates to show the same self-belief and fighting spirit they displayed in their shock win over England at Headingley last August.
Batting concerns for Taylor despite series sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor remains concerned about her side’s batting despite their convincing clean sweep of last week’s three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women.