AAG to subsidize airfares to attract top runners for South American marathon

In an effort to attract the cream of South America’s road runners and raise the bar of the local leg of the SA 10k billed for November 5, the AAG will team up with COPA Airlines to subsidize ticket costs for some standout athletes.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday during the formal launch of the fixture at the AAG’s headquarters in Alberttown.

Said President of the association, Aubrey Hutson, “All of the South American countries are invited once again. Who will come we don’t know as yet but we are pursuing a relationship with COPA to get them here at a reduced cost.”….