Celtics, Golden State Warriors lose opening NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) – Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Tuesday:
Cavaliers 102, Celtics 99
LeBron James outdueled his former teammate and NBA Finals partner Kyrie Irving in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the Boston Celtics in their season opener on Tuesday.
However, the bigger loss for Boston was new forward Gordon Hayward, who fractured his left ankle in the first period. The injury occurred when Hayward was bumped in the air by LeBron James and fell with his leg pinned under him.
Hayward, 27, who signed a four-year, $128 million contract in the offseason with the Celtics, immediately called for help with his foot and ankle dangling in the wrong direction.
James finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists after missing most of the preseason with a left ankle sprain.
Irving, who requested a trade away from James and the Cavs in the offseason and was dealt to the Celtics, finished with 22 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland.
Rockets 122, Warriors 121
Luc Mbah a Moute ignited a rally with 12 fourth-quarter points, and P.J. Tucker scored the game’s final two on a pair of free throws with 44.1 seconds left, helping the Houston Rockets stun the Golden State Warriors 122-121 in the defending champion’s ring-ceremony opener.
Houston trailed by 11 entering the final period and were 114-107 after a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 5:12 left before rallying to hand Golden State its second consecutive opening night loss at home.
The Rockets also beat Golden State in the teams’ first meeting last season, a double-overtime thriller, before the Warriors captured the season series by taking the final three matchups.
Eric Gordon had a three-point play and Tucker a 3-point shot during the late flurry, which was capped when two offensive rebounds gave the Rockets a third possession in the final minute, down 121-120.
Tucker was then fouled and dropped both free throws for the game’s final scoring.
Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win
Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Warner brings out the old ‘Bull’ to ignite the Ashes
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Age and fatherhood may have mellowed David Warner, but nothing coaxes the old ‘Bull’ out of the Australia vice-captain like a home Ashes series.
Bangladesh trials a good test for hot Ashes, says Handscomb
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia middle order batsman Peter Handscomb says his fighting innings in the nausea-inducing humidity of Bangladesh last month should put him in good stead for the blazing heat of an Ashes summer.
Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe: Brathwaite
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite has warned the two-Test series against Zimbabwe will not be a straightforward one, and has urged his teammates to show the same self-belief and fighting spirit they displayed in their shock win over England at Headingley last August.
Batting concerns for Taylor despite series sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor remains concerned about her side’s batting despite their convincing clean sweep of last week’s three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women.