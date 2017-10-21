Courts Pee Wee round of 16 matches commence today

The round of 16 stage in the seventh annual Court’s Pee Wee Primary Schools Football championships commence today at the Thirst Park ground.

In the opening matches, Parfait Harmonie will oppose Redeemer while Den Amstel will battle West Ruimveldt at 10:45hrs. At 11:30hrs, St. Agnes opposes Goed Fortune and School of the Nations tackles Mae’s.

The fifth and sixth matches from 12:15hrs will pit South Ruimveldt against Stella Maris and F.E. Pollard against Marian Academy. In the final two matches at 13:00hrs, Enterprise lock horns with St. Ambrose and Sophia engages Tucville.

Upon the conclusion of the round of 16 section, the resulting winners will advance to the quarterfinal round.