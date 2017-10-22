Kohli hails India’s new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series

(Reuters) – India captain Virat Kohli has praised new spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and is tempted to play them together in India’s one-day series opener against New Zealand in Mumbai today.
Left-arm wrist spinner Yadav and right-arm leg break bowler Chahal have established themselves as India’s first-choice attacking combination, keeping veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja out for the third consecutive limited-overs series.
Yadav and Chahal combined to pick up 13 wickets in India’s recent 4-1 ODI series victory over Australia.
“We need to find our best bowling combination before we reach the World Cup (in 2019) stage,” Kohli told reporters yesterday.
“We always had in mind to bring wrist spinners into play. We honestly did not think of playing the two together but they are so good together, it is tempting to play them in every game.
“Ashwin and Jadeja have played limited-overs cricket for last six-seven years regularly. These youngsters have stepped up and it creates a strong pool for us before the World Cup.”
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes his side face an uphill task to beat India in their own backyard.
India hold a dominant record in bilateral ODI series at home, having lost just two out of 16 played since their defeat by Australia in 2009-10.
Last year, the Kiwis forced a decider on Indian soil but the hosts recorded a convincing 190-run victory in the final Visakhapatnam ODI to claim the series 3-2.
“India’s record is very good at home. They are a very hard team to beat. We know that, at home in particular, they are the strongest team in the world,” Williamson said.
“People talk a lot about adjusting to the conditions in India, and that’s is really important. We did that fairly well last time we were here and it would nice to do that better (this time).”
Hope shines but Windies falter to give Zimbabwe edge
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – The enterprising Shai Hope was left stranded agonisingly short of a third Test hundred as West Indies lost seven wickets in a dismal final session to be bowled out cheaply, giving minnows Zimbabwe the advantage on the opening day of the first Test here yesterday.
Inaugural lighted bails cricket on today in B/ce
The Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activity today when the big names in softball cricket gather for one day explosive action of cricket.
Men’s hockey team loses 2-5 to Canada in third place playoff
Guyana finished outside the medals in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup after the men’s team lost 2-5 to Canada in the third place playoff yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Batting flop sends Windies A to crushing defeat
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies A failed with the bat for the second time in as many days, after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed a 12-wicket match haul to send them crashing to a heavy 280-run loss inside three days, in the second four-day “Test” here yesterday.
All Stars clash today in Cricket Hurricane Relief T20 match
A number of regional and local cricketers are set to go on show this evening in a Guyana All-Star versus a Caribbean All-Star matchup at the Guyana National Stadium, in a humanitarian gesture to raise funds for hurricane relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria ravished parts of the region recently.