Akshaya Persaud lone new face in Jaguars squad

The national selectors yesterday announced the squad for the first round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day tournament which begins Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Guyana, the reigning three-time defending champions, will come up against the Jamaica Scorpions with left-hander Akshaya Persaud as the lone new face in an otherwise predictable squad.

Persaud had a prolific run in the just-concluded Guyana Cricket Board three-day Franchise league where he emerged as the leading run scorer with 523 runs and two centuries with a highest score of 151. ….