Akshaya Persaud named in CCC Super50 squad

Guyana national player, Akshaya Persaud, has been named in defending champions, Combined Colleges and Campuses (CCC) Marooners side for the upcoming Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 next month.

Persaud, 22, has been selected in the side as an all-rounder, batting in the middle-order and bowling left-arm spin following successive trials in Trinidad and Tobago as well as in Barbados.

In Trinidad, the trial matches were disrupted by rain but nevertheless, in a 30-over affair, the left-hand batsman scored 51 and took a wicket to be selected along with four Trinidadians for the next trial in the land of the flying fish. It was consistent performances again there that earned him a spot in the side.