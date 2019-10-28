Savory looking to grab call-up with both hands

Following another year of exceptional performances on the domestic league, wicketkeeper/ batsman Kemol Savory has earned himself a call up to the Guyana Jaguars side for the upcoming Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 tournament next month, an opportunity he is looking to take with both hands.

Savory impressed last season where he was among the leading run-getters and wicketkeepers and this year he followed up with another outstanding season where he scored 336 runs at an average of 48 along with 18 dismissals behind the stumps which earned him the Most Valuable Player award in the local Franchise League.

When Stabroek Sport sat down with the 23-year-old, he expressed his inconceivable joy on achieving one of his goals saying: “I am very happy because it shows all my years of hard work finally paid off.”