Khan stakes claim for Chess Olympiad spot

Candidate Master and former national champion Taffin Khan ended the second Guyana Chess Federation Gaico-sponsored seven-round Swiss System tournament with a perfect 7-0 score after a walkover from Roberto Neto in his final round match recently.

The competition, played at the National Resource Centre on Woolford Avenue, saw Ronuel Greenidge placing second on five points his only defeats being to Davion Mars and, of course, Khan.

Three players were joint third in Loris Nathoo, Mars and Neto while Errol Tiwari, Frankie Farley and Glenford Corlette were joint sixth.