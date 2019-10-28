Sports

Commanding wins for Uitvlugt FC, Crane Rovers

Trayon Bobb
Trayon Bobb
By

Uitvlugt FC and Crane Rovers claimed commanding wins when the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League Championship continued yesterday at the Uitvlugt ground.

The home side dismissed Western Pumas 3-0.  Golden Jaguars international, forward Trayon Bobb, commenced the rout with a 13th minute conversion.

Cutting in from the left flank after racing away from his marker, Bobb uncorked a powerful effort which fizzed across the body of the opposing custodian and settled into the back of the net.