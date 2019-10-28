Sports

Three-way tie for top spot as Guyana Open tees off

Joaan Deo
Joaan Deo
By

The Guyana Open 2019 teed off yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Club with three golfers including nine-time defending champion, Avinash Persaud, producing the best gross and Alfred Mentore securing the best net results on day one.

In the ‘A’ or 0 – 9 handicap ‘Championship’ Flight, three former Guyana Open champions Mentore 66/9,  Avinda Kishore 68/4 and  Persaud 69/2 led the pack followed sharply by Kassim Khan 72/8, Aleem Hussain 72/8, Mike Mangal 73/9, Andrew De Jesus 74/9 and Monnaf Arjune 74/9. 

In the 10 – 18 category, best scores came from Rakesh Harry 65/18, Lakram Ramsundar 70/14, Ayube Subhan 70/14, Patanjilee Persaud 70/14, Satrohan Tiwari 70/16, Aasrodeen Shaw 71/13, Guillermo Escarraga 73/18 and George Bulkan 73/16. Harry won both the Best Net and Best Gross score for the Flight.