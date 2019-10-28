Three-way tie for top spot as Guyana Open tees off

The Guyana Open 2019 teed off yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Club with three golfers including nine-time defending champion, Avinash Persaud, producing the best gross and Alfred Mentore securing the best net results on day one.

In the ‘A’ or 0 – 9 handicap ‘Championship’ Flight, three former Guyana Open champions Mentore 66/9, Avinda Kishore 68/4 and Persaud 69/2 led the pack followed sharply by Kassim Khan 72/8, Aleem Hussain 72/8, Mike Mangal 73/9, Andrew De Jesus 74/9 and Monnaf Arjune 74/9.

In the 10 – 18 category, best scores came from Rakesh Harry 65/18, Lakram Ramsundar 70/14, Ayube Subhan 70/14, Patanjilee Persaud 70/14, Satrohan Tiwari 70/16, Aasrodeen Shaw 71/13, Guillermo Escarraga 73/18 and George Bulkan 73/16. Harry won both the Best Net and Best Gross score for the Flight.