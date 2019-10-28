Spooner takes 8-12, Sophia 84 all out

National youth all-rounder, Joel Spooner snatched an eight-wicket haul yesterday on his home ground, Transport Sports Club to see the hosts defeat Sophia by seven wickets in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society 40 overs second division tournament.

Transport won the toss and invited Sophia to bat but they were unable to deal with the offspinner who took 8-12 as they were bowled out for 78 in 23.1 overs.

Spooner completely bamboozled the batsmen, bowling five of them and trapping another leg before wicket.