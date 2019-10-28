Sparta Boss, Bent Street reach quarterfinals

Defending champion Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Gold is Money, Future Stars and Tiger Bay secured their quarterfinal berths, when the GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship continued on Saturday.

Hosted at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Sparta Boss downed Melanie-B 2-0. Deon Alfred tallied two goals in the first and 20th minute.

Meanwhile Bent Street crushed Avocado Ballers 4-0. Colin Nelson recorded a brace in the 16th and 18th minute while William Europe and Adrian Aaron scored in the fifth and 15th minute each.