Layne spurs West Demerara past Georgetown with hat-trick

West Demerara edged Georgetown when the Jags Sports Entertainment Group Masters competition commenced yesterday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

The West Demerara outfit prevailed by a 3-2 margin in a contest which required the services of extra time to decide the outcome.

Delon Layne was the man of the hour for the eventual winner, tallying a timely hat-trick to seal the outcome. For the losers, Gerald Whittington and Calvin Pitt scored one goal each. The event resumes today at the same venue with several matches. 