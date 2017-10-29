Geron Williams rides away with feature event at Payless programme

Add another first place trophy to Geron Williams’ collection. Six days after winning the Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Road Race, the national cyclist took his talents to the National Park yesterday and sprinted off with the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Payless Variety Store criterium programme.

Williams, who seems to be peaking this late in the season, was in record-breaking form yesterday. In perfect conditions for racing, the Team Foundation rider who campaigns mostly on the US circuit, stopped the clock in an eye-popping one hour, 12 minutes and 35 seconds to emphatically erase the previous record (one hour and 14 minutes) set by Kemuel Moses…..