Radical Sportscars to set South Dakota ablaze at November’s International Race of Champions

Racing fans get ready, ‘the weekend of speed’ of the fourth and final leg of the highly anticipated International Race of Champions will be staged at the South Dakota Circuit on November 11 and 12.
The official date and other details were announced Friday evening during the official launch of the annual mega event at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Thomas lands facility.
During the launch, it was disclosed that for the first time, the closest machines to Formula One cars, the Radical Sportscars will be in Guyana setting the track ablaze…..
Paul’s maiden century puts Jaguars on the brink of victory
A maiden first-class century from 19–year-old all-rounder Keemo Paul highlighted day – three as the Guyana Jaguars piled up a substantive lead against the Jamaica Scorpions in their Cricket West Indies Regional four-day encounter at the Providence National Stadium At the close of play the Jamaica Scorpions were 62 – 2 still needing an improbable 422 more for victory.
Windies eye clean sweep but wary of turning pitch, chill
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Already faced with the challenge of yet another turning track at Queens Sports Club, West Indies could now be forced to battle frigid temperatures, when they face Zimbabwe in the second and final Test here today.
Ravi Persaud takes top spot in Banks DIH/Citizens Bank golf tourney
Ravi Persaud yesterday warmed up for the Lusignan Golf Club’s upcoming Guyana Open tournament by winning yesterday’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc.
Geron Williams rides away with feature event at Payless programme
Add another first place trophy to Geron Williams’ collection. Six days after winning the Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Road Race, the national cyclist took his talents to the National Park yesterday and sprinted off with the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Payless Variety Store criterium programme.
Ambris’ hundred fails to stop Sri Lanka “A” taking control
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Sunil Ambris struck an imperious second hundred of the series to further strongly advance his claims for higher duty, but another calamitous batting collapse left West Indies “A” under pressure to win the rain-hit, decisive third “Test” against Sri Lanka “A” on Friday.