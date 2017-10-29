Sports

Radical Sportscars to set South Dakota ablaze at November’s International Race of Champions

Executive Members of the GMR&SC pose for a photo opportunity with Minister of Presidency, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Infrastructure, David Patterson, Director General of Tourism, Donald Sinclair and some of the sponsors of the International Race of Champions.

Racing fans get ready, ‘the weekend of speed’ of the fourth and final leg of the highly anticipated International Race of Champions will be staged at the South Dakota Circuit on November 11 and 12.

The official date and other details were announced Friday evening during the official launch of the annual mega event at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Thomas lands facility.

During the launch, it was disclosed that for the first time, the closest machines to Formula One cars, the Radical Sportscars will be in Guyana setting the track ablaze…..

