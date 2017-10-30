Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.
Miller, who was dropped on zero, reached his ton off 35 balls, beating the previous best mark of 45 deliveries set by compatriot Richard Levi against New Zealand in 2012.
South Africa managed 224 for four off their 20 overs, with Miller not out 101 from 36 balls as he crashed seven fours and nine sixes.
Bangladesh were in trouble early in their reply and never recovered as they were bowled out for 141 in 18.3 overs.Five of Miller’s sixes came in one over off Bangladesh seamer Mohammad Saifuddin as he showed remarkable timing in smashing the ball to all parts of the ground.
“It’s a really special feeling,” Miller told SuperSport. “I tried to watch the ball and back myself. I was scratchy to be honest in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet.”
South Africa won all seven tour matches against Bangladesh across the three formats, which included two tests, three One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.
Opening triumph!
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.
Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title
BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.
Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday despite enduring his worst race of the season.