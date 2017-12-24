Kobras topple Raiders 67-58

Kobras sealed their semi-final berth in the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, downing Retrieve Raiders 67-58 on Friday.
Hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Travis Burnette recorded figures of 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win.
He was assisted by Mark Richards output of 14 points, six rebounds, Carlos Edwards who tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and Kevin Evans who registered 10 points, eight rebounds…..
‘Sons of Champions’ talk up Boxing Day bout
If you are a fan of the fistic sport, then definitely the place to be is the National Gymnasium on Boxing Day.
Reifer’s angle on Hetmyer, Hope, Holder and the possible return of Smith
Floyd Reifer will perhaps go down as one of the more unpopular West Indian captains after leading the side against Bangladesh in few test matches during a period of rebellion in 2009 where the majority of the senior players protested against the board for better wages which saw the Bajan holding the fort in the interim.
Police arrest Victoria Kings in Super 16 Year-end Classic
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) arrested Victoria Kings, while Buxton United edged New Amsterdam (NA) United, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, continued on Friday.
Eagles FC squeaks into semi-final
Eagles FC earned their place in the semi-final round, edging Botofago 2-1, when the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, continued on Friday.
Police blitz Rosignol United 7-2
On a night that featured a whopping 16 goals, Georgetown (GT) Police and Edinburgh Gunners secured their semi-final berths, when the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship continued on Friday.