Nick for the love of cricket

(Trinidad Guardian) Just another typical hazy day in Debe South Trinidad as Guardian Media make its way into the bustling Lall’s Shopping Complex in search of Vishal ‘Nick’ Ramnarine the man known as Saint Nick to young cricketers in the South.

Sitting behind a small desk at his establishment Nick’s Sporting Goods, with his best friend and wife Anna Lisa Ramnarine behind the showcase, Nick invites us in. When questioned as to the degree of his generosity with young cricketers, he shies away and remarks :”It is a small thing.” However, Guardian Media understands that Nick and Anna has been tremendously generous with cricketers in the south and has had a hand in the development of many of them. When young cricketers come to the store they always leave with something whether they have money or not. Nick has decided that he wants to assist young people and using sport is the way he intends to do that. He has been sponsoring young cricketers through the proceeds of his store and his wife has been very supportive of this.

Questioned as to his reason for giving so much he said :”We cannot see a young cricketer come in here and look at stuff and wonder if and when they would ever get it. Anna and I love children and we love to see the smiles on their faces. We have decided that we will do our little part to help in developing the young ones. Too many people are critical of the country and the people and I while I admit that things are not the best at the moment, those who are criticising are not helping to better the situation…..