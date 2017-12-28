Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans

In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
“The Cobra” will seek to wipe the bitter taste of that loss as he prepares to fight the Bahamian Lightweight champion Meacher Major in The Bahamas. A victory over the tough Bahamian will once again put Gonsalves in the picture for a Commonwealth title shot…..
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely
The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.
Windies lose only a point despite ODI thrashing
LONDON, CMC – West Indies have suffered minimal fallout from their one-day series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.