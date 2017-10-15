Schoonord on the West Bank Demerara is bordered by the overpopulated Goed Fortuin and uninhabited Meer Zorgen. It sits just off the Demerara Harbour Bridge and is home to more than 1,000 residents, a population that is climbing daily.

Behind a sign on the main road that says Schoonord, the only living arrangements are a privately-owned housing estate. But when asked, random strangers consider the area that is actually Schoonord to be Parfaite Harmonie.

This village can be accessed from two routes: the Dairy Car Park outside the GuyOil Gas Station at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction or the Bagotville/Number One Canal junction. The Vreed-en-Hoop route, which I used, is relatively new; it has only been three years since persons have been able to access the village through the new road.

On arrival, the driver asked if I was going….