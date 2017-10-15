Schoonord on the West Bank Demerara is bordered by the overpopulated Goed Fortuin and uninhabited Meer Zorgen. It sits just off the Demerara Harbour Bridge and is home to more than 1,000 residents, a population that is climbing daily.
Behind a sign on the main road that says Schoonord, the only living arrangements are a privately-owned housing estate. But when asked, random strangers consider the area that is actually Schoonord to be Parfaite Harmonie.
This village can be accessed from two routes: the Dairy Car Park outside the GuyOil Gas Station at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction or the Bagotville/Number One Canal junction. The Vreed-en-Hoop route, which I used, is relatively new; it has only been three years since persons have been able to access the village through the new road.
On arrival, the driver asked if I was going….
Crane
The village of Crane is believed to have been in existence since the late 1800s or early 1900s and is home to more than 3,000 people.
Lower Kara Kara
Lower Kara Kara sits on the outskirts of Linden among lush grass, trees and the rippling black waters of the Kara Kara Creek.
Lust en Rust
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj Lust en Rust is a new village; its residents were given lots in 2014.
Goed Bananen Land
Goed Bananen Land can be found between Adelphi and Betsy Ground in East Canje Berbice.
Recht door Zee
In Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara approximately six miles from the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station is a busy little village called Recht door Zee.