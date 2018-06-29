OPEC meeting upbeat on future prospects of oil

As Guyana inches towards a 2020 commencement of the exploitation of what has been determined to be a potentially fortune-changing oil find, some of the major players in the industry were discussing what is widely believed to be significant global movement towards a historic shift in the demand for oil and oil products driven by growth in the world’s major markets.

On Friday, at the Seventh International Seminar of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, officials within one of the world’s most influential cartels were discussing the global growth in demand for oil and its derivatives and what the experts believe are the prospects for a bright future for the industry given signs of robust global economic growth.

All of this was happening even as ExxonMobil was announcing its eighth oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Longtail-1 well, opening the way for further resource development in the southeast area of the Stabroek Block. The US company announced that it had encountered around 256 ft (78 m) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was safely drilled to 18,057 ft (5,504 m) depth in 6,365 ft (1,940 m) of water after drilling had commenced on May 25…..