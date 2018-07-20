Business

Are the Caribbean’s wealthy new citizens a lifeline or a liability?

By Staff Writer

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada,  (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Investing in the tropical Mount Cinnamon Resort in Grenada, with its white sand beaches, buys more than a slice of paradise – it comes with citizenship and a passport with visa-free entry to almost 130 countries.

Few who take up the offer may ever visit their new homeland but for cash-strapped Caribbean states such as Grenada, “citizenship by investment” is a lucrative way to bankroll development and smart hotels, while chipping away at huge debts.

Grenada is one of a growing list of countries, including four others in the Caribbean, cashing in on a booming industry that offers citizenship or residency in return for investment as more people look for political and economic safe havens…..

More in Business

Georgetown Chamber Business Forum opens today: No ‘talk shop’ – Indar

Oil economy must be wary of `commodity trap’ – Komal Samaroo

Keeping coastal-hinterland road, air links open must be a national priority – Gouveia

Laying the groundwork to realize Guyana’s tourism potential

GO-Invest: Meeting the challenges of export promotion and facilitation in Guyana

GMC offering ‘street marketing’ opportunities for agro processors

Kitco Market Data

Paddy Prices

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web