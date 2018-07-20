Are the Caribbean’s wealthy new citizens a lifeline or a liability?

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Investing in the tropical Mount Cinnamon Resort in Grenada, with its white sand beaches, buys more than a slice of paradise – it comes with citizenship and a passport with visa-free entry to almost 130 countries.

Few who take up the offer may ever visit their new homeland but for cash-strapped Caribbean states such as Grenada, “citizenship by investment” is a lucrative way to bankroll development and smart hotels, while chipping away at huge debts.

Grenada is one of a growing list of countries, including four others in the Caribbean, cashing in on a booming industry that offers citizenship or residency in return for investment as more people look for political and economic safe havens…..