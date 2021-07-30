Global investment seekers continue to favour Caribbean citizenship

The economic challenges facing the Caribbean notwithstanding, there are indications that amongst global investors the region is still favoured among seekers of sound investments as havens for opportunistic citizenship-seekers.

A recent study by CS Global Partners, an international legal advisory firm specialising in citizenship and residency solutions, points to a surge in the number of citizenship applications for Caribbean islands during recent months, even as the region’s economic woes deepen in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

CS’ recent disclosure points to rising numbers of investment seekers in several countries in the Caribbean including a number of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) territories. The numbers recently released by the firm point to a 42% increase in the numbers of citizenship seekers targeting the region compared with 2019.