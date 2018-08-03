Local Content in Oil, Gas, and Mining

Considerations of space have necessitated the editing of this paper. Care has been taken to retain all of the elements believed to be relevant to reader interest.

Local Content policies aim to leverage the extractive value chain to generate sustained and inclusive growth through economic diversification and employment opportunities and generate opportunities for regional integration and international trade. Additionally, Local Content can reduce countries’ dependence on external aid.

The implementation of effective Local Content policies depends on early engagement and collaboration among government, extractive industry companies, and communities…..