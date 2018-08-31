Business

Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory to be launched

By Staff Writer
Who’s Who in Barbados Business 2018

Come January next year individuals and institutions interested in investing in Guyana or otherwise establishing business ties with the country will benefit from a Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory to be launched by two local business-focused organizations, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. and Acme Marketing Consultancy Company.

Earlier this week ActionInvest issued a media statement announcing that the partnership has commenced collaboration on the publication of what it says will be an “annual, world-class hard-copy and online publication” which it says will feature the country’s top business and public sector organizations and will be specifically targeting “businesses that seek to invest and build partnerships in Guyana.”

 It is organized by industry and provides a customized layout of company profiles, contact information, and photographs of key players within the organization: directors, senior executives, and management…..

Related Coverage

Third edition of Business Guyana launched

The Work of the Guyana Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS

US-Guyana Chamber of Commerce will be of great benefit to this country

More in Business

Interior aviation infrastructure a key concern – Mekdeci, Nascimento

Still no details of foreign companies coming for GUYTIE

Row may be brewing between city and Cevons, Puran Brothers

Food and Drugs new ISO accreditation set to boost market readiness of agro products

Mining School forum targets fewer accidents

Mining School to offer formal certification to managers of small and medium-sized operations

Mining School to offer formal certification to managers of small and medium-sized operations

Comments

Around the Web