Come January next year individuals and institutions interested in investing in Guyana or otherwise establishing business ties with the country will benefit from a Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory to be launched by two local business-focused organizations, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. and Acme Marketing Consultancy Company.

Earlier this week ActionInvest issued a media statement announcing that the partnership has commenced collaboration on the publication of what it says will be an “annual, world-class hard-copy and online publication” which it says will feature the country’s top business and public sector organizations and will be specifically targeting “businesses that seek to invest and build partnerships in Guyana.”

It is organized by industry and provides a customized layout of company profiles, contact information, and photographs of key players within the organization: directors, senior executives, and management…..