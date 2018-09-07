Business

AG to address October 4 anti-laundering forum

By Staff Writer

A seminar on anti-money laundering, counterfeiting and the financing of terrorism that seeks to equip vulnerable institutions with the proper tools to help guard against these global scourges will be held here next month.

The one-day seminar, which aims to raise awareness and provide practical guidance, will be held at the Pegasus Hotel on October 4th. United States-based consulting firm Compliance Aid which specializes in Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and Financial Crimes Prevention (FCP) and which offers advisory and intelligence services, training programs and solutions, is facilitating the seminar. The local management services firm Cerulean Inc has been recruited as the support partner for the exercise.  

A press statement from Cerulean earlier this week said that Guyana’s Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, who is also Chairman of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), will deliver the keynote address at the forum. Governor of the Bank of Guyana Dr Gobin Ganga and Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Matthew Langevine are also expected to address the gathering. ….

