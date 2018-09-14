GraceKennedy among foreign buyers lining up for GUYTIE

Up to late on Wednesday the Secretariat charged with rolling out the much anticipated Guyana Trade and Investment Exposition (GUYTIE) was still in the process of finalizing complete lists of ‘buyers and sellers’ expected to gather at the Marriott Hotel for four days beginning next Wednesday though the latest indications are that potential buyers who will travel to Georgetown to ‘check out’ local goods and services available to the international market are likely to be dominated by business houses from the Caribbean.

The standout entity on the most recent updated list of buyers made available to this newspaper by the organizers is the internationally renowned Grace Kennedy Ltd of Jamaica, the region’s leading distributor of food and non-food consumer products with a global market reach that embraces the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India and Africa.

By yesterday, the list of foreign buyers expected here for the event had also included the Aggressive Export Promotion Services team from India, Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Micro e Pequenas Empresas, (SEBRAE) the Brazilian group whose profile is built around its work aimed at fostering the development of micro and small enterprises and stimulating entrepreneurship and the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Commerce. Stabroek Business understands that up to Wednesday the local organizers were still engaging Surinamese officials with a view to determining the extent to which Guyana’s CARICOM neighbour will be represented at GUYTIE…..