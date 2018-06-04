Accountability Watch

Report on End of year Outcome 2017

By

Anyone who wants to tackle corruption must be willing to go all the way. There are no shortcuts.

                      Oby Ezekwesili, Co-founder of TI

This week’s Transparency International (TI) weekly newsletter reported that a businessman with ties to Spain’s ruling party was sentenced to 51 years in prison for bribing senior ruling party officials in exchange for the award of procurement contracts. Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister was ousted from office based on a motion of no confidence approved by the country’s parliament.

Since 2012, Spain has lost 12 points on the Corruption Perceptions Index.

TI has also announced that nominations for the Anti-Corruption Award 2018 are now open. The award is made for the courage and determination of the many individuals and organisations fighting corruption around the world. The winners will be announced in October in Copenhagen, Denmark. ….

More in Accountability Watch

Guyana’s Public Financial Management Action Plan (Part II)

By

NICIL and Article 216 of the Constitution

By

Guyana’s Public Financial Management Action Plan (Part I)

By

Procurement Planning in Government

By

Guyana’s Budget Transparency Action Plan

By

Fighting corruption requires dedicated commitment to action by all

By

Report of the Public Accounts Committee for the years 2012, 2013 & 2014 (Part II)

By

Report of the Public Accounts Committee for the Years 2012, 2013 & 2014 (Part I)

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×