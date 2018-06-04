Report on End of year Outcome 2017

Anyone who wants to tackle corruption must be willing to go all the way. There are no shortcuts.

Oby Ezekwesili, Co-founder of TI

This week’s Transparency International (TI) weekly newsletter reported that a businessman with ties to Spain’s ruling party was sentenced to 51 years in prison for bribing senior ruling party officials in exchange for the award of procurement contracts. Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister was ousted from office based on a motion of no confidence approved by the country’s parliament.

Since 2012, Spain has lost 12 points on the Corruption Perceptions Index.

TI has also announced that nominations for the Anti-Corruption Award 2018 are now open. The award is made for the courage and determination of the many individuals and organisations fighting corruption around the world. The winners will be announced in October in Copenhagen, Denmark. ….