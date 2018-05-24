Guyana News

East Coast businesswoman robbed at gunpoint

-after leaving bank

By

An East Coast Demerara businesswoman was yesterday afternoon robbed at gunpoint of $1.5M in cash and valuables shortly after she had visited a city commercial bank.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that Maureen Boodram, the owner of Maureen’s Hangout bar and her taxi driver were held at gunpoint and robbed around 1.30 pm yesterday, shortly after arriving at her Ogle, ECD premises.

The robbery was carried out by a lone gunman who fled the scene on a motorcycle. He managed to escape with the cash which Boodram had withdrawn from the bank, important documents and her keys…..

Comments
