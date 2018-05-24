Historic shift of independence flag-raising to involve over 2,000 children

More than 2,000 children will be involved in the staging of this year’s Independence flag raising celebrations, which, for the first time ever, have been shifted to the afternoon to accommodate the youth presence.

However, the evening of the eve of the Independence will see local artistes taking the stage at the Stabroek Market Square for an Independence Flag Concert, which will be followed by a fireworks display by the Guyana Defence Force.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton related yesterday during a press briefing held at the boardroom of the Department of Social Cohesion that over 2,000 children from primary and secondary schools across the country will be involved in the cultural display aspect of the flag- raising ceremony. Additionally, more than 1,500 youths from various organisations, including the Scouts, Path Finders, the Cadet Corps and secondary students, accompanied by the military, will make up the parade…..