Flag raising goes virtual

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, official Independence Day celebrations, including the flag raising ceremony, are going to be observed virtually.

“I know that we can’t come together to celebrate but nevertheless the Department of Culture is working towards bringing the celebrations to the public virtually,” Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain recently told the Department of Public Information.

A local film festival hosted on the state-run National Communications Network, Channel 11 and fora on “health, education and infrastructure, telecommunication, oil and gas and what we should look out for in the decades of development” are among the activities that the Department has executed so far.