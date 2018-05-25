Guyana News

Fourth person dies following Kuru Kururu smash-up

By
Rookmin Persaud

The death toll from the horrific collision at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway less than two weeks ago climbed to four after another one of the passengers succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night.

The police said yesterday that 40-year-old Rookmin Persaud of Kaneville Squatting area, East Bank Demerara, succumbed to her injuries around 11.30. Persaud was a passenger in the minibus BHH 8451 that collided with the car, PMM 548, on May 13.

Persaud and her husband, Prem, were both injured in the accident and were admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). Prem was discharged from the hospital yesterday morning…..

