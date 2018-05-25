Guyana News

Jagdeo favours decriminalising small amounts of ganja

-says PPP/C MPs would be allowed conscience vote

By

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says that he personally supports the decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana and members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic would be allowed to vote according to their conscience if it is ever put to a vote in the National Assembly.

“I will vote in favour of decriminalising. I will allow a conscience vote in the Parliament by our members. Let them do that,” Jagdeo told a press conference at his Church Street, Queenstown office yesterday, where he was asked about the opposition party’s position on the decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana. “Some people in the PPP may say what I am doing they do not agree (with). MPs will be free to vote however they want,” he added.

Jagdeo has previously been accused of seeking to score political points on the issue, particularly since he did nothing to address the laws while he served as president between 1999 and 2011…..

