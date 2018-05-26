Ongoing lack of substantive Chancellor, CJ ‘significant stain’ on rule of law

Calling Guyana’s failure to make substantive judicial appointments a “significant stain” on the rule of law, President-Designate of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Adrian Saunders said on Thursday that the situation is inexcusable but stopped short of offering a remedy.

“The ability of the judiciary to resolve matters must be a critical dimension of the rule of law. In this regard, I have to say a significant stain on the rule of law so far is Guyana’s inability over the last 13 years to appoint a substantive office holder to the position of Chancellor…There really can be no excuse for that kind of situation,” he said on Thursday while presenting on `The rule of law and the Caribbean Court of Justice’ at the Fourth Conversation on Law and Society, hosted by the University of Guyana at Duke Lodge. ….