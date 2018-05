A mother of three was yesterday arrested by the police, who say she has admitted to strangling her common-law husband to death during an altercation at their Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara house two weeks ago.

Dead is Julian Anthony Reberio, 32, a labourer of Soesdyke Back Road.

His wife was taken into custody in relation to his death yesterday.

Reberio died on May 13th.

Police said the woman had provided them with conflicting reports of what transpired until her confession yesterday…..