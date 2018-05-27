Guyana News

TIGI decries information blackout on probe into transfer of whistleblower nurse

Local anti-corruption watchdog Transparency Institute Guyana Incorporated (TIGI) yesterday crticised both the Guyana Nursing Council and the Guyana Medical Council for their unwillingness to provide information on the current status of investigations of the conduct of nurse Sherilyn Marks, who was transferred last year after complaining about the alleged abuse of office by a Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) Coun-cillor to access prescription medication.

Marks was transferred from the Fort Wellington Hospital in April last year after her complaint against then APNU+AFC councillor Carol Joseph was made public. Joseph subsequently resigned amidst the publication of several reports on the complaints…..

