Guyana News

Child Protection Agency looking after 13-year-old allegedly impregnated by stepfather

-suspect dies after drinking substance

By
Ann Greene

The Child Protection Agency (CPA) has taken into its care a 13-year-old child alleged to have been  impregnated by her stepfather and is monitoring the medical progress of another 10-year-old girl who was brutally raped by a relative.

Head of the Agency, Ann Greene told Stabroek News yesterday that last week “was a trying and hard one” for her and her employees as the amount of cases received was distressing but they are working relentlessly to bring assistance to the abused children.

This newspaper understands that the police are also investigating the possible suicide of the implicated stepfather and are awaiting an autopsy report on the man which is scheduled to be performed tomorrow…..

More in Guyana News

Felix’s leave order for Dookie illegal

Suspect held over Enmore murder 18 years ago

Mon Repos labourer fatally stabbed after ‘chic-chic’ altercation

Exxon embarks on new well drilling

Prison officers held over ganja

D’Andrade St house ravaged by fire

Death of Suriname cop not seen as linked to piracy attack – crime chief

Judge likely to rule July 30th on challenge to Brassington, Singh charges

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×