Child Protection Agency looking after 13-year-old allegedly impregnated by stepfather

The Child Protection Agency (CPA) has taken into its care a 13-year-old child alleged to have been impregnated by her stepfather and is monitoring the medical progress of another 10-year-old girl who was brutally raped by a relative.

Head of the Agency, Ann Greene told Stabroek News yesterday that last week “was a trying and hard one” for her and her employees as the amount of cases received was distressing but they are working relentlessly to bring assistance to the abused children.

This newspaper understands that the police are also investigating the possible suicide of the implicated stepfather and are awaiting an autopsy report on the man which is scheduled to be performed tomorrow…..